Karen Parker, 61, of Chester

Karen Parker of Chester passed away on Sept. 3, 2025. She was born on June 9, 1964 in Springfield to Everett and Jeannie Jewell.

Karen graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1983.

She is survived by her husband Leon Parker, her daughter Krystle Parker and her son Leon (Lee) Parker and his partner Amanda Harris, as well as her two grandchildren Leeland and Camila Parker, and her two fur granddogs.

She also leaves behind her two sisters, Korrena Gleason (Dave) and Kelly Douglas (Bruce), and her brother Pat Jewell, as well as a niece and two nephews and two great nieces. Karen was predeceased by her parents as well as a nephew Aaron Douglas.

Karen loved her camping family at Horseshoe Acres.

A Celebration of Life for Karen will at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 at the Bartonsville Grange, 116 Upper Bartonsville Road, for family and friends.