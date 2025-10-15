To the editor: Stand up for the Land of the Free
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 15, 2025 | Comments 3
Our national anthem ends with a question: “Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
Are we still the land of the free when the president can deploy federal troops to states that do not want them under the phony pretext that citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceably protest are engaged in an insurrection?
Are we the land of the free when masked ICE agents can pepper spray peaceful demonstrators and detain members of the press; when the president can illegally withhold funds Congress has appropriated and allow a billionaire buddy to summarily fire thousands of federal workers; when he openly weaponizes the DOJ and the FBI to harass and indict his political enemies?
Are we still the home of the brave when congressional Republicans supinely allow this to happen; when law firms, universities and huge corporations knuckle under to Trump’s threats and allow themselves to be bullied; when major tv networks and social media platforms do not challenge even his most obvious lies and disinformation?
Over 2,000 No Kings demonstrations are planned for Saturday, Oct. 18, in cities and towns throughout the nation, including Chester, Manchester, Rutland, Bellows Falls and Brattleboro.
I urge you to participate in one of these peaceful protests. The patriots who stood on Lexington Green, fought bravely at Hubbardton and Bennington, and endured winter at Valley Forge refused to be ruled by an autocratic monarch. Now it’s our turn to resist Trump’s burgeoning tyranny and show that America is still the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Bill Dunkel
Windham
What is it the left can’t comprehend? we didn’t see extraordinary deportation action in his first term and was on line with both Obama and Clinton but things changed. Biden decided that anyone could come in unvetted and we saw the results. and the left is so critical of crime being reduced, the only people not upset with it is the ones having to deal with it daily. Bill fails to mention that the democrat mayor of DC praised the reduction in crime.
as for his criticism of the media he left out that the Biden administration worked with media especially social media to censor free speech that disagreed with them.
finally let’s not forget that Biden had government employees fired for exercising their rights to not be subjected to an experimental vaccine which has been shown to be neither safe or effective.
The above author is so full of BS….and, apparently on the 18th the full Effect of Dumbing Down America will be strutting their sorrowful existence on the grass and pavement of my Home Town! Talking about the Deployment of Federal Troops into our Blue City’s? What about your favorite Buffoon Biden Deploying Thousand’s of Illegal Criminals into this Country! What a dumb person you are, Tyranny under your love-Bug Biden is being evaporated…thank God! Tell me, has George Soros moved to Chester, yet? As after the 18th he might just do that! Sorry, maybe DamnBani will move into the town, instead? YOU have insulted my 3rd Great Grandfather who as a Minute Man out of Lincoln, Massachusetts fought at Concord and Lexington, Breed’s Hill, and after serving Eight Years in the Continental Army was discharged at West Point under the Signature of General Knox! His first Company Commander was Capt William Smith a brother to Abigail Adams. Trump took a bullet through the Ear for your sorry ass, and I can think of so many of your ILK in so-called leadership who also could use a Wake-Up Whiz by both EARS! In TRUE PATRIOTISM not phony hypocrisy, I am Nathan Adams formerly of Chester, Vermont.
No one should tolerate an abusive relationship. Our current president is conducting extrajudicial killings on the high seas, turning the military against the public, attacking human rights and deny help to the most vulnerable amongst us. He is doing it all in our name as Americans and abusing the dignity, integrity and decency of us all in the process. We must resist, we must call out the abuse, and we must not let this become the normal state of our country. We must stand up and speak out on October 18th and every day there after until the abuse ends.