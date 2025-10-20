Winter weather observer training Oct. 24 in Londonderry
Since then, they have faithfully reported on the area’s rainfall (or lack thereof), assisting meteorologists, the National Weather Service, broadcasters and others.
Another training session, focusing on snowfall, snowfall water content and snowpack, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry. New observers are welcome, and rainfall basics can be reviewed.
The 12 observers reside in Andover, Bondvillle, Chester, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Rawsonville, Weston and Windham. Volunteers are especially needed in Jamaica, Townshend and Wardsboro. If you enjoy following the weather, consider joining the group.
Please call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.
