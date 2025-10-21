Whiting Library to host free astronomy and telescope how-to sessions Oct. 23 & 25

W

hiting Library and members of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group invite community members to a free two-part mini-series on the basics of astronomy and telescopes.

The programs will be offered at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, SoVerA members will present Astronomy Basics: Telescopes. The session will include a simple review of how telescope optics work, what to consider when purchasing backyard telescopes or binoculars and a look at the massive research telescopes that are being commissioned in the world’s deserts—developments that may transform our understanding of the universe. This hands-on demonstration and discussion is open to anyone, especially those interested in using their own telescope or Whiting Library’s telescope, which can be checked out for free. No prior experience is required.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, SoVerA members will present Astronomy Basics: The Sky. Participants will learn how to locate objects in the night sky and when to view them during different seasons and times. The session will also highlight the best online sources for accurate, up-to-date sky information and background resources for those who want to explore further.

Presenters will answer participants’ questions and, weather permitting, offer the chance to use binoculars and telescopes to observe celestial objects in Vermont’s night sky.

To register, call 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail