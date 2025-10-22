Bring a mouse, watch ‘Bills Lumber,’ benefit raptor rescue on Oct. 25 in Newfane
Press release | Oct 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Theresa Maggio’s documentary recounts the history and last days of the beloved antique sawmill in Wardsboro that was owned and operated by the Bills family. Earlier this year it played to standing room only crowds throughout Windham County.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring frozen non-poisoned dead mice — one per baggie, please — to contribute to the Dead Mouse Fund so that Fred Homer, Williamsville’s own certified wildlife rehabilitator, can feed rescued raptors without digging deeper into his own pockets. A cooler will be available in which to store the bounty.
Congenial brothers Everett and Alan Bills will be there to support Homer, their longtime friend. Following the 45-minute film, the three octogenarians will answer questions and tell stories.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.