Bring a mouse, watch ‘Bills Lumber,’ benefit raptor rescue on Oct. 25 in Newfane

free benefit screening of Bills Lumber will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Williamsville Hall, 35 Dover Road in Newfane.

Theresa Maggio’s documentary recounts the history and last days of the beloved antique sawmill in Wardsboro that was owned and operated by the Bills family. Earlier this year it played to standing room only crowds throughout Windham County.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring frozen non-poisoned dead mice — one per baggie, please — to contribute to the Dead Mouse Fund so that Fred Homer, Williamsville’s own certified wildlife rehabilitator, can feed rescued raptors without digging deeper into his own pockets. A cooler will be available in which to store the bounty.

Congenial brothers Everett and Alan Bills will be there to support Homer, their longtime friend. Following the 45-minute film, the three octogenarians will answer questions and tell stories.