Ludlow Rotary hosts another successful Chili Cook-Off

udlow Rotary Club’s 34th Annual Chili Cook-Off was a major success. The weather was perfect, hundreds of “taste testers” were treated to a large variety of chilis and the many chili chefs were pleased with the response to their unique brands of “real” chili.

Additionally, the Ludlow Rotary gained resources to continue sponsoring local projects.

“We had over 20 chilis to taste and be judged by well over 700 eager customers,” said Rotary President Kevin Barnes. “There was everything from Thai chili, venison, vegetarian, and even white bean and chicken to sample. At times, the line to get into the chili tent circled around the block and down Main Street.” Barnes noted that “every kind of chili you can imagine was offered at the cook-off from very hot, veggie, and everything in between. It truly was a chili-lovers festival!”

Three local educational leaders served as judges: Emma Vastola, principal of Cavendish Town Elementary School; Lisa Marks, fourth-grade teacher of Ludlow Elementary School and Zoe Trimboli, prevention coordinator of Green Mountain Union High School.

After tallying the votes from attendees and consulting their own taste buds, they decided on the following winners:

People’s Choice



First Place: Chili con Carlos by Carlos Inglesias

Second Place: Bird’s Nest by Shelli Steinfeld

Third Place: Contractor Approved by Contractors for Christ

Honorable mention: Saylor Family Chili by Chris Saylor

Judge’s winners