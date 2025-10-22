Ludlow Rotary hosts another successful Chili Cook-Off
Additionally, the Ludlow Rotary gained resources to continue sponsoring local projects.
“We had over 20 chilis to taste and be judged by well over 700 eager customers,” said Rotary President Kevin Barnes. “There was everything from Thai chili, venison, vegetarian, and even white bean and chicken to sample. At times, the line to get into the chili tent circled around the block and down Main Street.” Barnes noted that “every kind of chili you can imagine was offered at the cook-off from very hot, veggie, and everything in between. It truly was a chili-lovers festival!”
Three local educational leaders served as judges: Emma Vastola, principal of Cavendish Town Elementary School; Lisa Marks, fourth-grade teacher of Ludlow Elementary School and Zoe Trimboli, prevention coordinator of Green Mountain Union High School.
After tallying the votes from attendees and consulting their own taste buds, they decided on the following winners:
People’s Choice
- First Place: Chili con Carlos by Carlos Inglesias
- Second Place: Bird’s Nest by Shelli Steinfeld
- Third Place: Contractor Approved by Contractors for Christ
- Honorable mention: Saylor Family Chili by Chris Saylor
Judge’s winners
- Best in Show: That Curry by Stemwinder
- Team Spirit: Singleton’s Best by Singleton’s Store
- Spiciest: Saylor Family Chili by Chris Saylor
