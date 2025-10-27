MOOver announces new CEO; free microtransit service to begin in Springfield
Press release | Oct 27, 2025 | Comments 1
Howe started at MOOver in 2017 as Wilmington’s general manager and was named general manager in 2020. She is a graduate of Newbury College, the University of New Haven and the Community Transportation Association of America Emerging Leaders Academy. She has extensive hospitality and administrative experience as the co-owner of the Doveberry Inn and at Lyndon Institute, respectively.
She serves on numerous regional and statewide public transit committees and is a Certified Transit Manager.
The company will begin a local and regional search for a new general manager immediately. It has grown to almost 100 employees, 66 in-service vehicles, 500,000 annual rides and 3 million annual miles, excluding volunteers.
MOOver will begin free microtransit service in Springfield at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17. The van will serve any pick-up or drop-off request within the Town of Springfield boundaries. Rides will be grouped together via scheduling software called QRyde.
Microtransit will replace the existing Route 1 Springfield In-Town route, which ends on Friday, Nov. 14.
The free, three-year pilot project will operate from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the MOOver office at 888-869-6287 or 802-460-7433. Reservations can also be made online or via the QRyde rider app.
Funding is provided by the Federal Transit Administration, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the Town of Springfield and a $282,078 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
SEVT met with 15 groups in Springfield to introduce the concept and explain the microtransit operations plan. Brochures will be mailed to every household and business in Springfield. Posters, brochure distribution, media outreach and social media are being used to get the message out.
Absolutely fantastic news! Christine is one of the most knowledgeable, cooperative, and hard-working professionals I’ve ever met in the transit world. The Moover is going to benefit greatly from her expertise and honest concern for delivering quality service.