Autumn Pilgrimage Open House at Rockingham Meeting House Nov. 1

R

ockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Road in Bellows Falls, is hosting a free Autumn Pilgrimage Open House from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Enjoy a full day of history, learning and fall fun. Discover plans for the Preservation Project, which will kick off construction in the spring of 2026, and hear the latest updates on the building’s restoration plans.

A Conservation Conversation will start at 11 a.m. This will include a lively talk, as well as a question and answer session about the future of the Meeting House and how the community can get involved.

All day long, explore exhibits and tours highlighting building and site archaeology, the history of Old Rockingham Village and the graveyard and Old Town Tomb. Warm up with mulled cider and doughnuts and enter to win door prizes that will sweeten your day.

The meeting house is not heated, so bring along an extra sweater. Everyone is welcome to take part in this celebration of local history, community spirit and autumn charm. Click here for more details.