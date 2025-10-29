Join VINE Sanctuary for ‘Very Special Halloween’

Pasture Pals presents A Very Special Halloween at the VINE Sanctuary, 201 Massey Road in Springfield, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Space is limited, so click to grab your spot and get ready for a spook-tacularly kind celebration. Kids and families are invited to enjoy a morning of pumpkin-filled fun where creativity, compassion and animals come together.

Attend a Pumpkin Art Party and paint, decorate and personalize your very own pumpkin masterpiece. Toxic-free supplies will be provided.

When the painting is done, the animal friends get to share in the fun at the Pumpkin Feast. The decorated pumpkins will be fed to the goats, cows and chickens who call the sanctuary home.

Costumes are encouraged. Come dressed for Halloween magic, but please leave your scary masks and toy weapons at home.