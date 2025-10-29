Join VINE Sanctuary for ‘Very Special Halloween’
Press release | Oct 29, 2025 | Comments 0
Pasture Pals presents A Very Special Halloween at the VINE Sanctuary, 201 Massey Road in Springfield, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Space is limited, so click to grab your spot and get ready for a spook-tacularly kind celebration. Kids and families are invited to enjoy a morning of pumpkin-filled fun where creativity, compassion and animals come together.
Attend a Pumpkin Art Party and paint, decorate and personalize your very own pumpkin masterpiece. Toxic-free supplies will be provided.
When the painting is done, the animal friends get to share in the fun at the Pumpkin Feast. The decorated pumpkins will be fed to the goats, cows and chickens who call the sanctuary home.
Costumes are encouraged. Come dressed for Halloween magic, but please leave your scary masks and toy weapons at home.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.