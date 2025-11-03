Annual Proctorsville Ghost Walk set for Nov. 9

Proctorsville seems to favor a diverse group of hauntings and spirits. One ghost is actually written into the deed of a home and another has a thing for pennies, children spirits have their favorite haunt and the village boasts the most haunted inn in Vermont, the Golden Stage Inn.

Learn more about these and other eerie tales at the Proctorsville Ghost Walk to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.

This event is sponsored by the Cavendish Historical Society. Attendees should meet at the Proctorsville War Memorial at the intersection of Route 131 and Depot Street, across from the Green. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

The tour is free and open to the public; donations are always welcomed. For more information call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.