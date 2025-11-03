T

heresearch team at Dartmouth College will host a free natural dye workshop with native plants and cyanotypes from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 for residents of the greater Ludlow and Cavendish area at Create Together at Fletcher Farm, 611 VT-103 in Ludlow.

This event is part of a larger research project on flood response, recovery and mitigation in the Black and White river valleys. You will learn how to use natural fabric dyes and sunlight to print patterns and words onto fabric. You are invited to contribute your new art to the community quilt map that showcases local stories about flooding, or you can take it home if you prefer.

Art techniques will be explored at two stations while discussing flooding and rivers: Learn the process of dyeing fabric from native floodplain plants, including oak leaves, acorns, birch, willow, goldenrod and Japanese knotweed, and create fabric cyanotypes with text or natural materials. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Registering would be appreciated, because materials, snacks and refreshments will be provided. Click here to RSVP or charis.fm.boke@dartmouth.edu.