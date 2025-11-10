T

16 VT-103

he Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner will be held at noon on Sunday, Dec. 14 in the cafeteria of Green Mountain Union High School,in Chester.

The dinner, which has been held annually for 52 years, will be held this year on a Sunday, so please mark your calendars. This free meal and fun Christmas gathering is for all senior citizens in Chester and Andover. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert of homemade pies.

Take-Out meals or delivery will be available. If you would like a take-out meal to picked up after 1 p.m. or to be delivered after 2 p.m. call Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173.

This dinner was started by a small group of community members concerned about seniors in Chester and Andover having a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie. The dinner is also a thank you to our towns’ seniors for all they have done.

Many area agencies, businesses and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, serving and delivering meals as well as providing entertainment and small gifts.

If you would like to help by cooking a turkey, volunteering or making a donation, please contact Christina or Pat at the Motel in the Meadow at 802-875-2626. Checks, made out to Pat Budnick with “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner” in the memo line can be mailed or dropped off at the Motel in The Meadow, 936 VT Route 11W, Chester VT 05143.