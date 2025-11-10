Fish & Wildlife researcher to discuss winter ticks’ impact on moose at Cavendish library

K

aty Gieder of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will discuss winter ticks and their impact on our moose population at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St., Proctorsville.

Gieder has been the department’s biometrician and research manager since 2017, where she serves as the face for its research projects. She has a PhD in wildlife sciences from Virginia Tech and a Masters in biology from Trent University in Ontario.’

In this presentation, Gieder will give an overview of research into winter tick effects on moose in Vermont, and how Vermont Fish and Wildlife is applying that research to ensure a healthy moose population in Vermont for years to come.

Her experience covers a wide range of bird, fish, mammal, and plant species but her focus that ties these species together is studying large complex threats and employing the latest tools and technology to help wildlife managers address those threats.

She currently acts as liaison to numerous research cooperators, from multiple universities and NGOs, to state, regional and federal partnerships. She also heads up the department’s larger research projects. Gieder has traveled and lived in numerous countries and states, and has been living in Vermont for almost nine years.