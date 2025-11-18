It’s Gnome-hunting season in Chester!

Can you find all the gnomes hidden around Chester?

From Saturday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Dec. 22, you’ll have the opportunity to find 12 gnomes and be entered to win a gift of $100, provided by The Chester Telegraph.

This event is sponsored by the new Christmas in Chester Committee.

The gnomes will be in various forms and materials so look closely! Cards for the event — see image — will be available at locations in Chester and the committee will release that information in an upcoming press release.

How to Participate:

Locate the Gnomes: Search for all 12 gnomes scattered throughout the town, in public places and in a few businesses. Each one will have its own number plate and code word written under the number. Record each Gnome’s Location: Write the code word next to each corresponding gnome number. Submit Your Entry: Once you’ve found all 12, fill out your name and contact information, then submit your completed entry to the Chester Town Office, 556 Elm St.

Deadline:

All entries must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 22 to be eligible for the $100 drawing. All eligible submissions will be put into a drawing.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Only one entry per person and only one winner will be selected.

Good luck, and happy Gnome hunting!