Santa is coming to Rockingham Vet Clinic Nov. 21

Santa Claus will be visiting Rockingham Veterinary Clinic, 319 S. Main St. in Chester, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov 21, just in time for you to create your holiday cards.

This annual tradition lets four-legged friends meet Santa and maybe even get a treat. Photos can be taken with just your pet or with the whole family. There is a suggested donation of $5.

The clinic staff volunteers its time and energy to help raise much-needed monies for the Foxy Fund, a Senior Solutions program that helps lower-income seniors pay for pet food and veterinary bills. Click here to make a donation to the Foxy Fund.

You will receive all photos that are taken and can choose your favorite. The clinic supplies festive props, or you can bring your own. You do not need to be a client to participate. If your pet is not friendly to others, please leave it in the vehicle until the building is clear.

Please contact the Rockingham Veterinary Clinic by e-mail or telephone at 802-875-3985 if you have questions or need additional information.