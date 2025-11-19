Volunteer Train Elves needed for Okemo Valley Holiday Express
On both days, five festive train rides depart from and return to the Chester Depot station, 563 Depot St. in Chester. To ensure a smooth and magical experience for all passengers, additional volunteers are needed in these roles:
- Ticketing Elves: Greet riders, scan tickets and provide clear instructions for boarding the train and finding seats
- Train Elves: Lead caroling, serve hot cocoa and cookies and assist with light clean-up between rides
Volunteers are encouraged to commit to at least two train rides (approximately 3 hours total). Trains depart at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Volunteers are especially needed on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Why Volunteer?
- Be part of a cherished Vermont tradition
- Share joy with families and children
- Receive complimentary treats and Elf perks
- Help showcase the warmth and hospitality of Okemo Valley
Click here to sign up as a Train Elf and select your preferred shift and role.
Tickets for the Holiday Express are selling quickly. Click here to reserve your seats.
Contact the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-228-5830 or send an e-mail to clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com if you have any questions.
