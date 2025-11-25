Grace Cottage Hospital seeks security upgrade from Giving Tuesday donations

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude, which falls on Dec. 2 this year.

To aid in its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional care, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is seeking Giving Tuesday donations to upgrade security in its Emergency Department. Upgrades include:

Additional security cameras in key areas

Shatterproof, impact-resistant glass and doors

Improved lockdown mechanisms for rapid response

These improvements will not change the warm and welcoming atmosphere at Grace Cottage, but they will ensure greater protection for patients in their most vulnerable moments, as well as for the caregivers who dedicate their lives to helping the community.

Grace Cottage’s Giving Tuesday goal is $25,000. Gifts, no matter the size, will go directly toward these vital Emergency Department upgrades. Checks payable to Grace Cottage with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line may be sent to PO Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353. Or you can donate online by clicking here.

Click here for details on the equipment and more information, or call 802-365-9109.