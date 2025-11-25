Home repair grant program expands support for mountain towns

W

indham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Green Mountain Home Repair program has launched a special initiative in cooperation with The Collaborative and Neighborhood Connections to support homeowners in the mountain towns of Andover, Jamaica, Londonderry, Weston and Windham.

Eligible homeowners in these communities can access grants of up to $25,000 to complete essential health and safety repairs. Funding for this targeted effort is made possible through a generous award from the Fanny Holt Ames and Edna Louise Holt Fund.

Income-eligible households (up to $82,950 for a family of four) may use these grants to address critical issues, including:

Roof, plumbing, electrical, and heating repairs;

Well or septic system replacement;

Structural concerns;

Accessibility modifications for older adults or people with disabilities; and

Energy-efficiency improvements.

“A 2023 Londonderry Housing Needs Assessment revealed 40% of homeowners are cost-burdened, spending over 30% of their income on housing,” said Patty Eisenhaur, chair of the Londonderry Housing Commission. “This issue affects vulnerable populations most, including a growing senior population with fixed incomes struggling to maintain their homes. Safe, clean and livable homes could be the difference between seniors remaining in their homes and having to move into assisted living elsewhere. We are thrilled that Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is able to offer this special program for our mountain town communities.”

Residents of other Windham and Windsor county towns remain eligible for assistance through GMHR’s regular program, which provides affordable loans, flexible terms and support from staff who guide homeowners through the entire repair process — from application to project completion.

“Too many Vermonters are living in homes that are unsafe, inefficient, or in need of major repairs,” said Bruce Whitney, director of homeownership for WWHT. “This focused opportunity will make a real difference for households in our mountain towns who face unique challenges due to distance, weather, and limited contractor availability.”

GMHR staff help applicants to determine project needs, obtain contractor bids and oversee the construction process to ensure repairs meet quality and safety standards.

Click here to apply or learn more or contact Program Coordinator Jeremy Paquette at 802-246-2166.