T

he Gingerbread House Extravaganza returns to the Grafton Public Library, 204 Main St. in Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 6. This is part of the

The library is seeking beginner and expert gingerbread makers to participate in the Gingerbread House Extravaganza. Whether you want to show off your culinary skills or are looking for a fun family project, the library is delighted to display your creation. This is not a competition. Please submit your entry form to librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org by Nov. 29.

Your finished house must be dropped off during the week of Dec. 1 through 5, in preparation for the big day. You may choose to take your creation home after the event or donate it for the Silent Auction.

Gingerbread houses will be on display to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. Admission is free. A Silent Auction of the gingerbread creations will be held during the event, with the winning bids announced at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the library.