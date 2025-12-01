Gingerbread House Extravaganza at Grafton Public Library Dec. 6 Part of the Grafton Village Holiday Festival
Press release | Dec 01, 2025 | Comments 0
The library is seeking beginner and expert gingerbread makers to participate in the Gingerbread House Extravaganza. Whether you want to show off your culinary skills or are looking for a fun family project, the library is delighted to display your creation. This is not a competition. Please submit your entry form to librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org by Nov. 29.
Your finished house must be dropped off during the week of Dec. 1 through 5, in preparation for the big day. You may choose to take your creation home after the event or donate it for the Silent Auction.
Gingerbread houses will be on display to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. Admission is free. A Silent Auction of the gingerbread creations will be held during the event, with the winning bids announced at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the library.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.