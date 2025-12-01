Springfield Rotary donates books to CAES kids

T

hrough the Rotary Ideals Literacy Project,members have donated a set of two books to 50 second- and third-grade students at Chester-Andover Elementary School.

Andy & Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure shares the story of a young entrepreneur named Andy who starts an apple dumpling business with his neighbor Elmer.

With the help of a mysterious voice in his head, Andy learns the value of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendships and doing what will benefit all who are involved. The story shares the system of beliefs of The Rotary Four-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? and Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Becky & Lin’s Apple Orchard Park is a story about two women who work together to bring something new to the neighborhood. Demonstrating the idea of Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self,” they take on a major community project. Inspired by their example, other residents come together and contribute to their efforts to create something wonderful and beneficial for everyone.