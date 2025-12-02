Springfield Holiday Downtown Program Dec. 5

Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield on the Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community on Friday, Dec. 5 with the Annual Downtown Holiday Program.

4 p.m., Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, 56 Main St.: Festivities will kick off with Springfield on the Move’s Sticker Map.

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Springfield Community Band will perform.

6 to 8 p.m. Springfield Co-op Lot, 6 Main St.: Santa will make his grand entrance, escorted by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, for the community tree lighting. Afterward, Santa will be in his special house to visit with all of the children. Letters to Santa can be dropped drop off at Santa’s House at any time.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served at First Congregational Church at 77 Main St. Springfield Library at 43 Main St. is hosting Kid’s Tree Decorating.

John Landry and WCFR will be on site to broadcast the event live.