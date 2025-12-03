N

ordic Harmoni invites everyone to bring in the holiday season with some traditional Swedish and American songs and Lucia pageant at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 in the Old Parish Church, 144 Main St. in Weston.

This is part of the day-long Christmas in Weston celebration; admission is free.

Each year, on Dec. 13, the people of Sweden and Swedish communities all over the world begin the festival of Sankta Lucia before dawn. A white-clad Lucia and attendants appear in almost every Swedish home, school, church, office, hotel and club.

It commemorates Saint Lucia, a young Christian martyr who died for her faith. According to the legends, she secretly brought food to the Christians hiding in Roman catacombs under the city. She lit her way with candles held in a wreath on her head so she had both hands free to carry items.

Nordic Harmoni is proud to be part of the American Union of Swedish Singers and is under the direction of Lorri Bond. Click here or here for more information or send an e-mail to Lorri Bond at larelcyr@gmail.com.