Nordic Harmoni Holiday Program Dec. 6 Part of Weston's daylong Christmas celebration
Press release | Dec 03, 2025 | Comments 0
This is part of the day-long Christmas in Weston celebration; admission is free.
Each year, on Dec. 13, the people of Sweden and Swedish communities all over the world begin the festival of Sankta Lucia before dawn. A white-clad Lucia and attendants appear in almost every Swedish home, school, church, office, hotel and club.
It commemorates Saint Lucia, a young Christian martyr who died for her faith. According to the legends, she secretly brought food to the Christians hiding in Roman catacombs under the city. She lit her way with candles held in a wreath on her head so she had both hands free to carry items.
Nordic Harmoni is proud to be part of the American Union of Swedish Singers and is under the direction of Lorri Bond. Click here or here for more information or send an e-mail to Lorri Bond at larelcyr@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.