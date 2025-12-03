Springfield Hospital’s 2025 Hearts of Hope campaign under way

Springfield Hospital and its volunteers announce the launch of the Hearts of Hope campaign for 2025. For a donation of $20 or more, you can recognize loved ones, friends and coworkers with a handmade heart ornament personalized with the name of your honoree.

All donations support Springfield Hospital services.

The tree dedication ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Nolin-Murray Center, 10 Pleasant St. in Springfield, adjacent to St. Mary’s Church. There will be live music and light refreshments. For all donations received by Nov. 30, the honorees’ names will be included in the program. Everybody is welcome to attend.

After the ceremony, the tree will be on display in the Level C Lobby at Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road. You may stop by the hospital until Dec. 14 to pick up your ornament(s). After that date, ornament(s) will be mailed to you or your designee.

Click here for a contribution form.