The Dance Factory dazzles with holiday favorite, ‘The Nutcracker’

Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory's 34th annual The Nutcracker, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14 at Springfield High School, in Springfield.

A delight for audiences of all ages, The Nutcracker is set to Tchaikovsky’s romantic score and features a lighted, growing Christmas tree, whirling snowstorm and gorgeous custom costumes. The Dance Factory’s Nutcracker showcases a cast of student and adult dancers from Windsor and Windham counties and beyond.

Featured soloists include McKenzie Bachinski of Springfield as the Nutcracker Prince, Michaela Golden of Claremont as Clara, and Amelia Allen of Springfield as the Snow Queen, with Suzanne Stern as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Choreography is provided by Nutcracker director Ashley Hensel-Browning and Dance Factory founder Susan Hagan, who staged the studio’s first Nutcracker in 1992.

This family-friendly production—Vermont’s longest running version of the beloved holiday tradition—has given generations of regional dancers the invaluable opportunity to work their way up to lead roles that most studios outsource to professionals. Proceeds totaling in excess of $25,000 have gone to support area arts programs, including the Springfield High School Drama Club.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are $15/adult and $10/child/student and can be purchased at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield and Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester, or online by clicking here. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Performances will also be recorded and broadcast by community partners SAPA Television and archived on SAPA’s On Demand website to ensure accessibility for all.

The Dance Factory is celebrating 41 years of bringing quality, artistic, and inclusive dance and movement training to the greater Springfield community. For more information, click here.