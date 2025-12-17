Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 22

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday December 22 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston Andover Road. Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of December 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the

public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Whiting Library – annual appropriation request

B. Annual Zoning board appointments

C. Purchasing/Procurement policy – sign off on revisions (voted to approve at last meeting)

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – updates

B. Budgeting

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.