MOOver welcomes two new board members

Erin Ladd

Southeast Vermont Transit, home of the MOOver bus service serving Windham and southern Windsor counties,  announces the addition of two new members, filling out its nine-member Board of Directors.

Trisha Paradis joins the board as the executive director of the Springfield Family Center.

She has 18 years’ experience in the medical and human services fields. The Family Center provides community meals and food distribution throughout the Town of Springfield.

Erin Ladd is the director of Planning and Zoning for the Town of Ludlow.

Trisha Paradis

She was a program manager for the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and the director of Planning and Development for Brizaga Inc. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.

She also teaches skiing at Okemo Mountain Resort.

Paradis and Ladd complete the SEVT Board’s nine-member roster. The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

