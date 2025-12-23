MOOver welcomes two new board members
Press release | Dec 23, 2025 | Comments 0
Trisha Paradis joins the board as the executive director of the Springfield Family Center.
She has 18 years’ experience in the medical and human services fields. The Family Center provides community meals and food distribution throughout the Town of Springfield.
Erin Ladd is the director of Planning and Zoning for the Town of Ludlow.
She was a program manager for the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and the director of Planning and Development for Brizaga Inc. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.
She also teaches skiing at Okemo Mountain Resort.
Paradis and Ladd complete the SEVT Board’s nine-member roster. The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.