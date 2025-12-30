Op-ed: Does relocating Chester Festival fulfill board’s stated objectives?

By Nicholas Boke

kept waiting for the part of the Dec. 11 Telegraph article Chester Festival, long held on the Green, to move to Legion field where the Chester Community Events board would describe the surveys and interviews they had garnered to make their decision.

I’ve re-read the article several times, and I just can’t find anything that resembles any sort of outreach to the public, anything that indicates that the five-member CCE board asked anybody but themselves where the festival should be held.

Surely somebody from the group had at least discussed things with the town manager and police chief. Other than a reference to the fact that the town could not create a temporary sidewalk but could set out cones to slow the traffic, nobody on the board told us anything about what almost anybody but board members thought about the move.

It all sounded pretty new to the two select board members who attended the meeting and one, Arne Jonynas, said he “wished the group had included public involvement earlier and cautioned about adverse effects of making the change.”

The board did explain how the festival had begun and evolved, why the Rotary Club had decided not to continue running it, how new trees had cut back the number of vendor spaces, and that some of the board members had had unpleasant experiences with traffic and were worried about parking.

But I still don’t get it. When Chester resident and Telegraph editor Cynthia Prairie, who has been a longtime vendor at the festival, asked what the CCE’s mission was, no board member could respond, although she was sent

the list later that day. It mentioned:

community spirit and pride,

the preservation and positive image of the town,

getting others to engage in community activities and

highlighting the agricultural and artistic roots of Chester.

This leaves me with a few questions.

First, how does moving the festival support any of those things better than holding it on the Green, the part of Chester that makes Chester Chester?

Second, I don’t see how this move would improve road-related safety, which seemed to be a big issue for the board. To be specific, how does moving the festival out of a fairly well-maintained 25 mph speed-limit zone into a 30 mph one that comes right after a brief 40 mph, which comes right after a long 50 mph zone make things safer for attendees who park in the high school parking lot?

And in what way will this move help the many downtown businesses, even if a “Merchants’ Row” is organized, as one board member suggested? And how will it help the library that holds its annual sale on its own front lawn? And which of the mission statements will be supported by the possibility that a Foliage Train might be launched

from the new site: I don’t see the Holiday Express bringing more customers to the any of our art galleries or cafés. Or will people stopping to buy hand-made jewelry, maple products and cotton candy be attracted by Civil War reenactments?

As far as I could tell, the main reason to move the festival has something to do with bringing in more vendors, which, I suppose, is intended to bring more customers to the festival and, I guess, into town.

It may, in fact, bring more vendors, but I’m not so sure about more customers. I’m pretty sure that one of the festival’s main attractions is that it’s held on the Green and alongside of the Academy Building, cemetery, and all the rest. And I’m pretty sure that the idea that the relocation “would still be the same Chester Festival” just won’t hold up.

Why not? Simply because it won’t take place in that lovely little village where people live, shop and work amid beautiful greenery and a variety of businesses and historic buildings.

You know. Chester.

Nick Boke is a Chester resident.