Whiting Library offers one-on-one tech help

W

hiting Library is offering free, one-on-one technology help sessions to assist community members with basic computer and digital device skills.

Library staff will provide individualized help with tasks such as downloading eBooks, using library eResources, setting up an email account and completing other common computer-related activities. Participants may bring their own device or use a library computer for practice.

During sessions, staff can also help patrons learn and troubleshoot productivity software and explore digital library services, including Libby, Biblio+ and Mango. Assistance is provided in the order of arrival. No registration is required, but capacity is limited.

Given time constraints, patrons are encouraged to arrive with specific questions or learning goals. Staff can help narrow a focus, and some goals may require multiple sessions.

Whiting Library strives to make its programs and services accessible to all members of the community and welcomes people of all abilities. Those who need accommodations to attend a program or who have questions about accessibility are encouraged to contact the library in advance.

Whiting Library is located at 117 Main St. in Chester. For more information or to request ADA accommodations, call 802-875-2277.