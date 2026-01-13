Smoke detectors save family from blaze in Proctorsville

Jan 13, 2026

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Flames pour out of the home as firefighters arrive. <small> Photos courtesy of Proctorsville Fire

Fire and police officials are crediting a smoke alarm with alerting a Proctorsville father and two young children in time for them to escape their burning home early Monday morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release and a Facebook post by the Proctorsville Fire Department, at 5:12 a.m. firefighters were called to a house on Main Street for a structure fire.

Before leaving the station, Deputy Chief Glidden upgraded to a second alarm based on reports that the flames were coming out of the roof.

Firefighters with air packs enter the house

The second alarm brought mutual aid from Cavendish, Chester, Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Springfield and Weathersfield. The blaze was quickly put down and there were no injuries among the firefighters or the occupants of the house.

State Police who are investigating the fire along with Vermont’s Division of Fire Safety said that “the homeowner credited the smoke alarm for his ability to get his children and himself out of the home quickly. This fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.”

