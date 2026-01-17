Candlelight vigil for Phin Tillman of Grafton to be held at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 17

Phineas “Phin” Harvey Alexander Tillman of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Walpole, N.H., at the age of 24.

Phineas is survived by his mother Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, stepfather Patrick Spurlock, and sisters Helen and Madeleine Spurlock of Grafton; his father Mitchell Tillman, stepmother Joy, and brothers Braedon and Hudson Tillman of Tifton, Ga.; grandparents Steve and LeaJean Manry of Blakely, Ga.; grandparents Glen and Cynthia Spurlock of Grafton, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Johnson and Dale Tillman.

Phineas was born in Tifton, Ga., on June 4, 2001, and spent the first 14 years of his life in Southwest Georgia. He moved to Vermont with his family and is a graduate of Green Mountain High School in Chester, where he was involved in band and theater productions. He went on to attend the University of Vermont before transferring to Vermont State University, where he earned a degree in radiology. He worked at Walgreens in Walpole, N.H., and was set to begin his new career.

Phineas was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. To those who knew Phin, he was the kindest soul, full of joy and laughter, and could bring a smile to your face. He had everything going from him and was a sweet young man that loved his mother and his sisters tremendously as well as the family cats, chickens and dogs. He loved video games, Japanese anime and fantasy novels, and was looking forward to getting out and becoming independent. One of the happiest points in his life was getting to Study Abroad in Japan during the summer as a High School Senior through The Experiment in International Living.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Brown Fuller Memorial Park at 4 Bridge St. in downtown Bellows Falls for Phin’s New England friends and family. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Georgia in early summer and announced later.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Child’s Play Charity to honor Phin’s love of video games and the healthcare field, as well as to the Experiment in International Living to help other students have opportunities to learn and travel internationally.