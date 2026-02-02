Kendall ‘Ken’ Crocker, 79, of Chester, Springfield and Florida

Kendall “Ken” B. Crocker Jr. set sail on his final voyage at home in Sebastian, Fla., with his wife Susan by his side, on Jan. 15, 2026, at the age of 79.

Ken was born on Nov. 30, 1946, in Newton, Mass., to Kendall Crocker Sr. and Geraldine Trial.

Raised by Wilma Crocker and his father in Chester, he graduated from Sterling School in Craftsbury, Vt., and joined the U.S. Navy in March 1966, serving four years in the Submarine Force. His favorite submarine was the USS Archerfish, whose all-bachelor crew was officially, and proudly, known as the “Playboys of the Pacific.”

Ken left bachelorhood behind in 1969 when he married Susan Farrar at Crow Hill Farm in Chester. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where he built a long and dedicated career while raising two sons, Keith and Kerry. His Coast Guard service took the family to many communities across the country, including San Pedro, Calif.; Cape May, N.J.; Homer and Ketchikan, Alaska; New London, Conn.; and Juneau, Alaska.

After retiring from the Coast Guard as a Master Chief (E9) in 1991, Ken and Susan chose Juneau as their permanent home. Not quite ready to slow down, Ken went on to work for the Alaska Marine Highway System and worked his way to Chief Mate on the Malaspina, earning respect for his calm, steady leadership on the bridge and his capable seamanship. He took pride in his work, valued the camaraderie of the crews, and cherished staying close to the sea.

In 2018, Ken and Susan began splitting their time between Florida in the winter and Springfield, Vt., in the summer, where they tended a large garden and sold vegetables at a roadside stand.

Ken loved a game of chance and seemed to have luck on his side. He often won raffles, drawings, bingo games and small lotteries, and he was especially good at poker.

He was a member of the Green Mountain Base of Submarine Veterans; the American Legion Post 67 in Chester; the Moose Club in Juneau, Alaska; and the Elks Lodge in Sebastian, Fla. Ken and Sue loved to travel together, and often shared cruises and adventures with friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his biological mother, Geraldine Trial, and his parents, Wilma and Kendall Crocker Sr. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Susan Crocker of Sebastian, Fla.; and his sons, Keith Crocker (Oxana Stadnikova) and Kerry Crocker (Frances Leach); and his grandchildren, Riley, Kai, Mae, Lena, and Aurelia, all of Juneau, Alaska.

He is also survived by his siblings Sheila Laplante (Mark) of Woodstock, Vt.; Scott Crocker (Prudence) of Troy, Mo.; and Judy Jarvis (Peter) of Ascutney, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at the American Legion Post 67, 637 Vermont Rte 103 N in Chester.