Chester resident among new board members of Weston Theater

W

eston Theater Company announces the appointment of Heather Chase of Chester, Brent Johnson of Landgrove and Carol Sureau of Andover to its Board of Trustees.

The new trustees bring a wealth of professional experience and deep community connection in support of Weston’s mission to create theater to engage, entertain, and inspire our ever-expanding community.

“As we celebrate Weston Theater Company’s 90th season, we are excited to welcome these remarkable individuals to our board – they bring exceptional leadership, meaningful expertise, and deep heart to our work,” said board chair Michael Neff. “As we look to Weston’s future, deepening our roots and expanding our reach, their experiences and perspectives are invaluable.”

Based in Chester, Heather Chase is a dedicated public servant and longtime advocate for health and economic equity. She has been elected a Chester Select Board member and Vermont State representative for the Windsor-Windham district (2023–2025) and has been an appointed member of the Vermont Economic Progress Council since 2022. A registered nurse with advanced degrees in community health, Chase is also the founder and president of Corporate Lactation Services Inc., a national consultancy that has supported over 100,000 working mothers. Her extensive civic experience includes service on the Chester Select Board (2015–2024) and current leadership as chair of the Chester Board of Civil Authority.

A resident of Landgrove, Brent Johnson brings decades of experience in financial oversight and nonprofit leadership. He is a retired Senior Audit Partner with KPMG, where he advised Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises. Johnson previously served on the board and as past president of the Seattle Repertory Theater, and currently serves as treasurer of the Old Parish Church in Weston. He joins Weston Theater Company’s Development Committee, where his financial acumen and arts leadership will help advance the company’s

strategic fundraising efforts.

Carol Sureau, of Boston, Mass., and Andover, is a retired nonprofit professional bringing decades of civic engagement to the Weston board. She served as budget director for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Human Services and as hospital coordinator for the New England Organ Bank. A longtime volunteer, including developing a curriculum based cultural enrichment and intergenerational program for the local schools, Sureau served as president of the Stow Community Chest, co-chaired a successful $2 million conservation campaign, and has held leadership roles in land preservation and community planning. A Weston subscriber since 1968, Sureau is a passionate supporter of the arts and joins the board with a deep commitment to Weston’s cultural and regional impact.

“Heather, Carol and Brent embody the values that make Weston strong: a deep sense of community, commitment to service, and a belief that the arts are critical for strengthening our civic and cultural fabric,” said Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director.