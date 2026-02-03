Two Rivers Supervisory Union board meeting agenda for Feb. 5

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union, made up of Adrienne Williams (Chair), Scott Kendall, David Martin, Lisa Sanders, Kelly Tarbell and Kaitlyn Benson. will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., Proctorsville, and on Zoom. You can access by Zoom by clicking here. You can also reach by phone at +1 309 205 3325 with ID 813 5360 0416.

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Approval of Agenda

a. Additions and/or deletions

III. Approval of Minutes

a. Jan. 8, 2026 – Regular Meeting

IV. Ownership Linkage

a. Public Comment

V. Board Education

a. Policy Governance Training, Next Steps

VI. Monitoring Organization

a. District Reports

i. Superintendent’s Report

1. District Vision Under Act 73

2. GMUSD Support Staff Negotiations

3. Cell Phone Policy – State Mandate

ii. Special Education Report

iii. Facilities Report

iv. Curriculum Report

v. Financial Report

VII. Old Business

a. Staff Dismissal Arbitration Discussion

i. I move that the board enter executive session with the superintendent to discuss the dismissal of a GMUHS teacher as is allowed under 1 VSA 313(4).

VIII. New Business

a. Ends Policy First Read

i. Preamble and Adaptability

b. Mandated Policies, First Read

i. Series E, School and Community Relations

ii. Series F, Instructional Operations

c. Flag Policy

i. Discussion

IX. Ownership Linkage

a. Public Comment

b. Board Comment

X. Next Meeting

a. March 5, 2026; 6 p.m. Ludlow Elementary School

XI. TRSU Board Self-Evaluation

XII. Adjournment