To the editor: Charlton’s vote sorely disappointing

I’ve never had the opportunity to chat with state Rep. Tom Charlton, but my impressions from afar have been pretty positive. That said, I’m very disappointed in my state representative right now.

Just as I was thinking that more people are seeing the true colors of the Trump administration and about how to bridge our political divide, Tom cast his vote against supporting our governor’s statements condemning the Trump administration’s virtual invasion of Minneapolis-St Paul.

It’s hard to understand what he was thinking, or why, but here are some things I’m now wondering about. Has he taken time to review our Bill of Rights recently? At a minimum we’ve seen the first, second, fourth, fifth and 14th amendment rights of individuals repeatedly violated in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

I believe it’s not only the right, but it’s the duty of Americans to stand up for the rule of law and to defend the rights granted by our Constitution to every person on American soil. We should be able to do both without being attacked and killed by law enforcement agents. On this point I think we all agree.

Surely Tom’s not suggesting that the murders of peacefully protesting citizens are somehow their own fault as the Trump administration attempted to do, is he? Does he think it’s appropriate that law enforcement practice to hide the identities of those federal agents who are the public faces of the administration?

Does he believe it’s effective to allow a law enforcement agency to investigate itself when being accused of unlawful activities?

Would he agree with our vice president’s assertion that ICE and CBP agents are entitled to full immunity for any actions while on duty?

If you think I’m out of line with any of this, please take a couple of minutes to read the House Resolution here. Afterward I think you’ll be asking yourself how any Constitution-loving American could ever oppose a single word of it.

I love the Constitution that’s kept our republic intact for 240 years. I want to bridge our political divide. That’s where I’m coming from, and that’s what I find so disappointing about Charlton’s “nay” vote.

Tim Roper

Chester