Vermont’s Federal Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest now open

V

ermont’s annual state-wide Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is under way. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring native ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats.

Entries must be received by March 15.

Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second and third places and honorable mentions. The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington, D.C. The national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp.

Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamps support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools. Modeled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp competition, this contest is part of an educational curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, habitat conservation and the importance of wetlands.

Click here for contest rules and entry forms. Call the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge at 802-962-5240 for more information about the contest.

Businesses or organizations who would like to sponsor this program are encouraged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.