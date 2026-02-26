To the editor: I’m running to help Chester return to prosperity

My name is Steve Mancuso. I’m a semi-retired local tradesman living on a farm I built on the Springfield side of Chester. I have a long history serving my community in emergency services and now would like to serve you in another capacity. I am running for a one-year seat on the Chester Select Board.

I’m also the fellow who started the Chester Business Coalition in an attempt to form a relationship between the municipality and the business community, as we have been losing businesses. Chester’s businesses constitute the lion’s share of the grand list as well as our local economy.

Recent times reveal the only substantial growth in Chester as the municipality itself, while our grand list, population, and local economy are in decline. Chester is now experiencing a fiscal deficit with services possibly in jeopardy. The municipality is now looking to create new taxes and revenues to take up the slack.

Meanwhile, more businesses are closing, or becoming private residences. Gassetts, for example, is looking like a ghost town. It’s become apparent that Chester needs to grow its way out of this, possibly with less state or federal help.

If the above is of concern to you, then let’s make it a common goal to benefit the community. Let’s take Chester back, and by that I mean to prosperity for anyone living or wanting to live here. If you’d like to discuss this further, the Concerned Citizens of Chester will be presenting its candidates from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common.

Steve Mancuso

Candidate for the Chester Select Board