Jerry Friant, 94, of Shelburne, formerly of Landgrove

Ray J. (Jerry) Friant, of Shelburne, suddenly and unexpectedly entered eternity on Jan. 30, 2026, just two weeks short of his 95th birthday.

He leaves behind his wife of over 70 years, Emmy Lu (Reich), daughters Pamela Friant Foley (John) of Warren, N.J., Wendy Friant of Charlotte, Vt., son Douglas Friant, of South Londonderry, Vt., and grandchildren Emily Foley, Thatcher Friant, Michael Foley, and Margaux Friant Sigaev (Nicholas).

For many years, Jerry and Emmy Lu lived part-time in Landgrove from 1981 through 2019. There, the extended family created many treasured memories of holidays, winter vacations, and summer days with their grandchildren, picking berries, swimming in the pond, hiking or snowshoeing the many trails that Jerry had cleared, and harvesting vegetables from the garden he carefully tended (and energetically defended from the occasional groundhog).

Jerry was born in Morgantown, W. Va., in 1931, to Clara (Drusch) Friant and Ray J. Friant Sr. While attending Morgantown High School, he was also active in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He received both a BSME and BSEE from West Virginia University, later becoming certified as a Professional Engineer.

In 1954, he married Emmy Lu, and the couple moved to Germany, where he was stationed as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. They moved from there to North Syracuse and then Fayetteville, N.Y., while Jerry worked for General Electric Heavy Military Electronics Division. At GE, he contributed substantially to the development of phased-array radar systems.

While living in Fayetteville, Jerry donated hours of volunteer service to the Fayetteville United Methodist Church, as well the GE Ski Club, and the Limestone Pony Club. The family moved to New Jersey in 1969, where he held several executive positions for Western Union, ending his corporate career as group vice president for Gulf and Western.

He then formed a consulting company with several colleagues, focused on turnaround management, challenging himself to learn new areas of technology, including contact lens manufacture, large paving machines, and traffic signals. During his time in New Jersey, Jerry also continued his commitment to volunteer service, working with the Boy Scouts, and serving as the district commissioner of the Ramapo Pony Club.

He contributed many hours to Habitat for Humanity, the Morristown United Methodist Church, and the Appalachia Service Project, traveling with a group of adults and teens each summer to support construction projects for those in need, which he continued well into his 80s. Jerry was also a private pilot, taking great joy in sharing this love with his son Doug. He also loved to sing, and was an enthusiastic member of the MUMC choir. Beyond all of his professional and volunteer accomplishments, his highest priority was always his family, whom he loved beyond measure.

They moved permanently to the Wake Robin community in Shelburne in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. True to form, Jerry quickly became involved in another service project: organizing volunteers in the woodshop there to create and distribute desks to children who were attending school remotely. From there, he became involved in maple sugaring and beekeeping, devoting many hours to learning and teaching others the technical aspects of these activities.

His loss is felt deeply not only by his family but also by the many people he touched during his lifetime.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring, with the date to be announced. Those wanting to honor Jerry’s memory may send donations to the Morristown (N.J.) United Methodist Church, with a note directing the donation to the Appalachia Service Project, by mail at Morristown United Methodist Church, 60 S. Park Place, Morristown, N.J. 07960 or to Habitat for Humanity.