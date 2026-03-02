Neighborhood Connections designated a Benefits Enrollment Center to aid Medicare beneficiaries

On Feb. 1, Neighborhood Connections has been designated a Benefits Enrollment Center by the National Council on Aging.

It is 1 of 90 across the United States and one of only two in Vermont. BECs focus on connecting Medicare beneficiaries with limited incomes to core benefits, such as Medicare Part D Extra Help and Low-Income Subsidies, Medicare Savings Programs, Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (3SquaresVT).

BECs also help adults age 65+, as well as younger adults with disabilities, to apply for other programs, such as Supplemental Security Income, State Pharmaceutical Assistance Programs, local transportation assistance, tax relief and more.

Although Neighborhood Connections already undertakes this work, the official designation raises its visibility and prioritizes its receipt of accurate and timely information related to benefit program changes. It is accompanied by an award of $97,500 for 2026.

Nationally, BECs have helped more than 500,000 Medicare beneficiaries access money-saving programs. Identifying and applying for benefits can be a daunting process for anyone, especially an older adult who does not have internet, cell phone access or reliable transportation. There is no charge for Neighborhood Connections to work with individuals to determine their eligibility for any of these benefits or to assist with applying for them.

Applicants can obtain help by scheduling an appointment with the office in Londonderry, located in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100. Transportation and even in-home assistance can be provided, if needed. A team member will provide as much support as necessary, including help with gathering required documentation, uploading applications and communicating with the appropriate agency on behalf of the applicant.

Individuals in southern Vermont are encouraged to reach out, by calling the office at 802-824-4343, to learn more about the programs for which they might qualify.