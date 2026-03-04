Chester Select Board agenda for March 4

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2026 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom.

Below is its agenda

1. Reorganization of the Board

2. Approval of Minutes of February 18, 2026 Select board Meeting and February 18, 2026

Special Select board Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Sharon Baker; Permission to Use Green

6. Review and Adopt Rules of Procedure

7. Review and Adopt Conflict of Interest Policy

8. Review and Adopt Public Records Policy

9. Review and Adopt Town Road Policy

10. Approve License:

Tobacco License – J.W. Sandri

Tobacco Substitute Endorsement – J.W. Sandri

Second Class Liquor License – J.W. Sandri

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn