Election results for Andover and Weston

t Andover’s Monday night Town Meeting, voters elected incumbent Melissa Gates Perry to another three-year term and incumbents Susan Leader and Chris Walker to one-year terms on the five member board.

Voters also gave Jeanette Hazeltine another municipal hat-trick electing her as Town Clerk, Treasurer and Collector of Delinquent Taxes.

Bill Hespe was elected to a three-year term as an auditor and Lucas Trask a one-year term as first constable. The cemetery commission saw Nick Baker take a three-year term and Jedd Petraska will serve one-year remaining of a three-year term as a commissioner. Hank Mauti also got a nod to continue as Cemetery Sexton for another year.

All of Andover’s town warned articles were approved by voters, including:

expenditures of $1.333 million, with $1,16 million raised by taxes and $172,551.64 by non-property tax revenues;

allowing voters to pay real and personal property taxes in three installments, with due on Aug. 15, Nov. 1 and March 1.

Moving its Annual Town Meeting to one of the three days — Saturday, Sunday or Monday — preceding the first Tuesday in March 2027 and

Changing Town Meeting to Monday, March 1, 2027

UPDATE: Shayna Kalnitsky was elected to represent Andover on the Green Mountain Unified School District board garnering 86 of the 93 votes cast.

Weston votes at Walker Farm

n Weston, voters met at the Walker Farm Theater Tuesday morning to re-elect Wayne Granquist as town moderator and return Kim Seymour to another one-year term as Town Clerk and Treasurer.

Two Select board seats were up for election and incumbent Denis Benson took a three-year seat, but the two-year term went unfilled. Also vacant is a three-year lister position.

Four candidates were elected as Library Trustees for five-year terms. They are Nicole Pfister, Linda Saarnijoki, Nancy O’Connell and Carrie Chalmers. Marisa Bolognese was elected to a one year term at town constable. Gretchen Hauser was elected as collector of delinquent taxes and Richard Lechthaler was elected as cemetery commissioner.

All 18 of the fiscal articles passed including those that fund community organizations and social service providers. Those totaled $162,451, with $131,500 going to Weston groups including cemeteries, parks, the volunteer fire department and library.