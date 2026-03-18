No Kings! Day protest in Chester March 28

Join your community on Saturday, March 28 for a third No Kings! Day, a nationwide day of protest.

Residents of Chester and neighboring towns will gather in solidarity on the Chester Village Green from 10 a.m. to noon to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like.

The Trump administration and the billionaires who control it are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants; threatening to invalidate elections; gutting health care, environmental protections, and education when families need them most; rigging maps to silence voters; driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies; and terrorizing entire cities with armies of rogue ICE and CBD agents.

They have even begun a war against Iran without regard to the consequences and without congressional approval!

We will not stand by as this happens!

Instead of allowing the president and his handlers to silence dissent and intimidate us, we will take to the streets in righteous protest.

Americans across the country will not cower in response to President Trump’s authoritarian takeover—we reject strongman politics and corruption and will fight until we get the representation we deserve.

We will continue to grow our nonviolent movement to restore true democracy and the rule of law.

For more information and to register for this event visit click here or contact Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.