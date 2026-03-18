No Kings! Day protest in Chester March 28
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 18, 2026 | Comments 4
Join your community on Saturday, March 28 for a third No Kings! Day, a nationwide day of protest.
Residents of Chester and neighboring towns will gather in solidarity on the Chester Village Green from 10 a.m. to noon to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like.
The Trump administration and the billionaires who control it are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants; threatening to invalidate elections; gutting health care, environmental protections, and education when families need them most; rigging maps to silence voters; driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies; and terrorizing entire cities with armies of rogue ICE and CBD agents.
They have even begun a war against Iran without regard to the consequences and without congressional approval!
We will not stand by as this happens!
- Instead of allowing the president and his handlers to silence dissent and intimidate us, we will take to the streets in righteous protest.
- Americans across the country will not cower in response to President Trump’s authoritarian takeover—we reject strongman politics and corruption and will fight until we get the representation we deserve.
- We will continue to grow our nonviolent movement to restore true democracy and the rule of law.
For more information and to register for this event visit click here or contact Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.
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Personally, I think Mr. Neid is the confused one. Thank God President Trump has the guts to stand up to serious problems we have here and around the world. For years, our government has been kicking the can down the road on many issues and now we face a hostile country that blatantly calls for our annihilation on the verge of having nuclear weapons with the means to deliver them. Our social entitlement programs have bloated to the point of breaking the system. Even FDR (who began many of these programs) said that they couldn’t be sustained. We have become a country where a large percentage of the population is sucking off the government. What even happened to JFK and “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country. Thank God President Trump is dealing with these (and many more similar) issues. He’s no coward and he has my full support. And to think I once voted for Obama, thinking he would make a positive impact.
Mr. Pinske and Mr. Stern both seem very confused. Mr. Pinski calls out the “radical left” which is the right’s pejorative term for anyone who supports a civil society that cares for its own citizens. He goes on sarcastically dismissing that the left’s agenda as “vegan, gluten free, solar, organic crap” while failing to mention the real reason millions of people have taken to the streets – human rights, social justice and the health of the planet our kids and grandkids will inherit. Mr. Stern completely misses the point by suggesting the left supports authoritarian regimes when in fact the left supports the constitution and the rule of law which means extra-judicial killings, kidnappings, political assassinations, and wars without congressional authorization are what kings do not presidents. That is why the rally is called No Kings.
In my opinion mistakes by the Democrats lost the race way more than Trump won. I put a sign out at my place “Republicans for Kamala” which drove people nuts! Many of my peers voted for Trump because of the all the noise the radical left had made over Teen sex change rights and what ever other vegan, gluten free, solar, organic crap they were told to believe in and eat! Look, it’s very simple the majority of voters are centrist and even though we are a thousand times more free than a Theocracy religion still plays a strong role in voting. Personally I think protesting is cool it draws attention to a cause but as we are seeing around the nation people are already voting Blue. My perspective is simple you have momentum have gatherings to try to become more centrist and inclusive ultimately it’s about winning the game not making the most noise on the sidelines. Acting divisive is probably less likely to bring change over the existing momentum. Serve hotdogs people love a free hotdog!
so the same people who protested the removal of Maduro and the Iranian terrorist regime who slaughters their own citizens are protesting against kings? LMAO. you couldn’t make this up and have it as funny.