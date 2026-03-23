To the editor: The Telegraph is doing just fine

I heard that there was talk at a recent Chester Select Board meeting about problems the board was having with The Chester Telegraph, which is one of two news outlets of record for the town. Then I heard the same criticism at the beginning of Thursday’s school board meeting. A few people seem to think The Telegraph is at worst biased, at least not doing its job well.

The Chester Telegraph is doing fine. As an on-and-off journalist since 1984, I am very pleased with what Chester gets from The Telegraph. The facts are simple: first, The Telegraph is almost always there when something that matters to Chester is going on; second, the picture it gives of what was going on and what was said is always very carefully written; third, there certainly are biased articles in The Telegraph, but these are called editorials, op-ed pieces, and letters to the editor, which are significant analytical opinion pieces that any news outlet should offer its readers.

Providing good journalism is difficult, and Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham do an excellent job of doing it right. With news outlets dying all over the country (and the world), Chester residents are fortunate to have a reliable news outlet dedicated to our small town and region. If you have a complaint, send them a letter to the editor. They will, I am sure, listen.

Nicholas Boke

Chester