V

ermont high school students in grades 9 to 11 are invited to apply for immersive, career-focused summer learning experiences held on Vermont college campuses.

Applications are due by Tuesday, March 31 for the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont Summer 2026 residential programs.

GIV programs run for one to two weeks and allow students to explore a topic of interest through hands-on projects, expert instruction and peer collaboration. Institute areas include Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, Technology & Design and Weather & Climate Science.

New in 2026, GIV is partnering with UVM to bring the Health & Medicine Institute to Burlington to work with their expert professors and healthcare professionals. In addition to learning about careers from nursing to respiratory therapy, biomedical research to dentistry, and surgery to psychology, students will have the opportunity to earn a Vermont Emergency First Responder certification, which allows them to work on local ambulance crews.

Programs are designed to be accessible to all Vermont families, with sliding scale tuition allowing students to attend for as little as $10.

“My GIV experience showed me the value of pursuing my interests deeply and taught me the importance of collaboration and creative problem-solving,” said recent Entrepreneurship alum Dhruv Patel. “It made me realize that I can turn my passions into a career while contributing to a bigger purpose. GIV helped me visualize a future where I’m confident in my path and driven to make a difference.”

Click here for more information and to apply. GIV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Over 42 years, it has served more than 14,000 Vermont students, and each year more than 75% of them require financial assistance. Community support helps to ensure that all interested Vermont students can participate, regardless of family income. Click here to learn more about supporting GIV.