Make paper flowers April 11 in Proctorsville
Press release | Mar 31, 2026 | Comments 0
Continuing its 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Declaration of Independence, Cavendish Historical Society, together with the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, is sponsoring a free paper flower making workshop at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at the library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.
Faux flowers, made from paper, silk and wire, were favorites of the Colonial period and were used to adorn clothing and hats, as well as displayed as decorative items. Although often imported from England, they were also created by milliners.
The workshop will focus on a patriotic color palette of red, white and blue, but other options are available. A limited number of hats is available for decorating on a first-come first-served basis or bring your own.
Everyone is welcome to attend, and donations are greatly appreciated. For more information e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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