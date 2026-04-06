To the editor: Chase promises grit, clear-eyed vision as she seeks Windsor Senate seat

In case you haven’t already heard, I am officially running for the Vermont Senate to represent Windsor County. I launched my campaign on the Chester Green in mid-March, surrounded by supporters and loved ones.

I’ve spent my life serving others: as a nurse, a successful business owner, a member of the Chester Select Board and the Vermont Economic Progress Council, and as a former state representative, where I’ve worked on economic development, housing, and expanding opportunities for working Vermonters.

Windsor County deserves leadership that meets this moment with experience, resilience, and a clear vision for the future. I’ve seen what works for Windsor County, and I know exactly what’s at stake. I’m prepared to serve you on Day One. As your senator, I’d pledge to prioritize:

Pushing for more housing (and lowering property taxes) so Vermonters can afford to stay and young people can afford to move here;

Defending our public schools and quality education for our children;

Investing in our regional economy and uplifting local businesses;

Advocating for affordable health care and universal access to primary care;

Protecting Vermonters from our hostile federal administration.

Vermonters are being squeezed from all sides: housing is too expensive, our workforce is strained, and too many people are wondering if they can build a future here. And the chaos coming out of Washington is only making things more difficult for all of us.

These challenging times call for grit and love, and a clear eye on our future. We need leaders who understand the problems that Vermont faces now; leaders who will lead with compassion for our community; leaders who will focus on what Vermont can look like in five, 10 and 20 years. I am that leader.

Geographically, Windsor County is the largest Senate district in our state — and I need your help to connect with as many Vermonters as I can. If you believe in a stronger, more affordable Vermont, please visit my website by clicking here or get in touch directly at chaseforvtsenate@gmail.com. Thank you!

Heather Chase

Chester