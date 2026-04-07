Grace Cottage’s Claire Bemis, RN, honored by Windham Aging

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laire Bemis, RN, Grace Cottage’s Community Health Team Care coordinator, was recently recognized by Windham Aging with the 2026 Elizabeth Rowell Thompson Leadership Award.

The award stated, “Claire Bemis demonstrates exceptional leadership in improving the lives of older adults in Windham County through her decade of service. Through home visits, care coordination, education, and advocacy, she helps seniors age safely and independently at home.

“Claire bridges healthcare and community resources, champions advanced care planning, supports caregivers through dementia support groups, and plays a critical role in hospital discharge and emergency follow-up. Widely trusted by patients, families, and providers alike, she inspires a culture of compassionate, holistic care, and strengthens the community systems that allow older adults to live with dignity, safety, and choice.”

Grace Cottage CEO, Olivia Sweetnam, said, “Claire is an exceptional caregiver. She inspires those around her and works tirelessly to support patients at home. She fosters trusting relationships that make truly collaborative care possible. We are so lucky to have Claire at Grace Cottage.”