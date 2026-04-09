Construction crew breaks water main in Chester

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

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construction crew working on Chester’s sewer project on First Avenue at Route 103 broke a water main Thursday, causing water to pour out of the trench, over the roadway and into a field, where it drained off.

Moments after the break, Jeff Holden, Chester’s Water and Sewer superintendent, arrived and began searching with an electronic instrument to find the shutoff. In just a minute or two he was pointing to a metal plate that a workman removed and began turning the valve to stop the flow.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Holden confirmed that it was the contractor who broke the main and that they would have it fixed in a few hours.

Holden also said that the pressure there was good and once they flushed the pipes there wouldn’t be a need for chlorinating the water as has happened in other larger breaks.

He also noted that the line only serves around six homes in the First Avenue area.