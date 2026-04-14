Pomfret Select Board chair announces run for Windsor District Senate seat

B

enjamin Brickner, chair of the Pomfret Select Board and a practicing attorney whose work includes regulatory and policy matters, has announced his candidacy for Vermont Senate in the Windsor District.

He announced his candidacy on Monday at the Pomfret Town Hall, where he was to deliver remarks outlining his priorities for the district’s 25 towns, including affordability, education and childcare, emergency services, land use, and housing. Brickner says that these challenges are interconnected and require a senator with on-the-ground local government experience.

According to a press release, Brickner negotiated a regional emergency services partnership with Hartford, helped secure more than $500,000 in state emergency aid after a major landslide, worked across Mountain Views on the successful school bond campaign and co-drafted the proposed Volunteer Protection Act with retiring Sen. Alison Clarkson. Clarkson was expected to attend his announcement.

Brickner lives in North Pomfret with his wife Katie and their daughter. He has served in multiple municipal roles including auditor, zoning board member, and Select Board chair. More information is available by clicking here.

Clarkson’s decision to retire this year has opened up the Windsor District to an array of candidates. Besides Brickner, also running for the three seats are

Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow,

state Rep. Elizabeth Cornell Burrows of West Windsor,

former state Rep. Heather Chase of Chester and

incumbent Sens. Joe Major and Becca White, both of Hartford.

The Vermont primary is Tuesday, Aug. 11 and the General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.