Chester 8th grader takes a turn as a legislative page in Montpelier



Chester resident Shepherd Finch, an 8th grader and legislative page, leads the Pledge of Allegiance for lawmakers on his first day as a page prior to the legislative day beginning in Montpelier. Video provided by the Nick Caporaso family.

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ighth-grade Chester resident Shepherd Finch is getting an insider’s look at the “how the sausage is made” in Montpelier that few Vermonters ever experience.

As a legislative page for the Vermont State House, the Green Mountain High student is spending six weeks assisting legislators while gaining firsthand experience in state government and civic engagement.

On his first day at the State House, Shepherd had the honor of leading the Pledge of Allegiance before the legislative session, marking a strong start to his time in the program.

So how does he navigate the duties of a legislative aide with those of being a student? According to his father, Nick Caporaso, first of all, GM has been “very supportive of this opportunity.” Shepherd attends school on Mondays, a day out for the legislature. He then turns in assignments and picks up work for the coming week.

On Monday evenings, his parents drive him to Montpelier, where he is dropped off to stay with his grandparents at their home in the state capital. Shepherd will stay there through Fridays, focusing on his page duties and his studies.

Then on Fridays, Shepherd is chauffeured home for the weekend by his Scoutmaster, Rep. Tom Charlton of Chester.

“With the support of others,” Nick Caporaso said, “transportation has been manageable.”

The Page Program provides Vermont students with a unique opportunity to observe the legislative process, support lawmakers, and develop a deeper understanding of how government functions. Shepherd’s participation reflects both his initiative and the pride of the Chester community and local schools.