Andover Select Board agenda for April 27

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of April 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Act 181 – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. MERP – updates

7. Highways/Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.