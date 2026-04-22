Andover Select Board agenda for April 27
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 22, 2026 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of April 13th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Act 181 – discussion
6. Old Business:
A. MERP – updates
7. Highways/Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
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